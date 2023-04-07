Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willy Adames -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .238 with four walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in four games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
- Adames has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
