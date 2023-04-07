Willy Adames -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames is hitting .238 with four walks.
  • Adames has picked up a hit in four games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
  • Adames has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Flaherty (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.