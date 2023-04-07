Victor Caratini -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)

Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Caratini had a hit in 43 of 96 games last season, with multiple hits in nine of those games.

Including the 96 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (9.4%), going deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.

Caratini drove in a run in 21.9% of his games last season (21 of 96), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 24 of 96 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 43 .142 AVG .266 .238 OBP .377 .223 SLG .484 8 XBH 13 2 HR 7 14 RBI 20 33/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 46 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (54.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.2%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (28.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%) 8 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)