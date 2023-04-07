Victor Caratini -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)

  • Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
  • Caratini had a hit in 43 of 96 games last season, with multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • Including the 96 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (9.4%), going deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Caratini drove in a run in 21.9% of his games last season (21 of 96), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored in 24 of 96 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

47 GP 43
.142 AVG .266
.238 OBP .377
.223 SLG .484
8 XBH 13
2 HR 7
14 RBI 20
33/15 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 0
50 GP 46
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (54.3%)
2 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.2%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (28.3%)
2 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%)
8 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Flaherty (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
