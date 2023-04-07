On Friday, Jesse Winker (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .333 with two doubles and three walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.

In four of six games this year (66.7%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In four games this season (66.7%), Winker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

