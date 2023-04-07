Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is hitting .217 with a double and five walks.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this season, he has not homered.
- Yelich has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in four of six games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up six total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Cardinals will look to Flaherty (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
