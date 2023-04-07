The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich is hitting .217 with a double and five walks.

Yelich has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In six games played this season, he has not homered.

Yelich has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in four of six games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings