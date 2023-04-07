Bobby Portis, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - April 7
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bobby Portis are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) and the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) go head to head at Fiserv Forum on Friday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Bucks beat the Bulls on Wednesday, 105-92. Their high scorer was Portis with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bobby Portis
|27
|13
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Brook Lopez
|26
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jrue Holiday
|20
|8
|15
|2
|0
|4
Bucks Players to Watch
- Portis gives the Bucks 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Bucks receive 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jevon Carter.
- Joe Ingles is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- The Bucks get 6.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Goran Dragic.
- The Bucks get 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from MarJon Beauchamp.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|23.1
|9.0
|5.7
|1.1
|0.8
|0.3
|Jrue Holiday
|16.6
|4.2
|7.1
|1.1
|0.2
|1.9
|Brook Lopez
|18.7
|6.3
|1.0
|0.3
|2.3
|0.9
|Bobby Portis
|15.8
|10.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.2
|2.5
|Khris Middleton
|11.8
|3.6
|3.8
|0.3
|0.1
|1.2
