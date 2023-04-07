Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-7.5
|-
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 41 of the Bucks' 80 games with a set total.
- Milwaukee is 44-36-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bucks have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Milwaukee has a 27.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|0
|0%
|116.9
|234
|112.9
|225.8
|231
|Bucks
|0
|0%
|117.1
|234
|112.9
|225.8
|227.5
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- Milwaukee has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total five times.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better at home (23-17-0) than on the road (21-19-0).
- The Bucks average only 4.2 more points per game (117.1) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (112.9).
- Milwaukee is 34-16 against the spread and 43-7 overall when it scores more than 112.9 points.
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|39-41
|12-14
|36-44
|Bucks
|44-36
|0-0
|41-39
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Bucks
|116.9
|117.1
|9
|6
|31-18
|34-16
|40-9
|43-7
|112.9
|112.9
|12
|12
|32-21
|35-18
|40-13
|45-8
