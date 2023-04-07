On Friday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson leads Milwaukee with nine hits and an OBP of .565, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.056.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is first in slugging.

Anderson is batting .500 with three homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Anderson has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.

In six games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of six games (83.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings