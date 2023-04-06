The Buffalo Sabres (37-32-7) take on the Detroit Red Wings (35-33-9) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B. The Sabres fell to the Florida Panthers 2-1 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Red Wings vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-115) Red Wings (-105) 6.5

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have won 24 of the 56 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Detroit has won 24 of its 56 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 36 of 77 games this season.

Red Wings vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 270 (5th) Goals 228 (22nd) 275 (24th) Goals Allowed 249 (18th) 60 (5th) Power Play Goals 55 (13th) 56 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (15th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Five of Detroit's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Red Wings total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8 goals.

The Red Wings' 228 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Red Wings have given up 3.2 goals per game, 249 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.

Their -21 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

