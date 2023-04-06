The Buffalo Sabres (off a loss in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a victory) will clash on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B as the Sabres play the Red Wings.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG-B
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/29/2022 Sabres Red Wings 6-3 BUF
11/30/2022 Red Wings Sabres 5-4 (F/SO) BUF
10/31/2022 Sabres Red Wings 8-3 BUF

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings have given up 249 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
  • The Red Wings have 228 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 30 goals over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 76 31 45 76 43 54 54.6%
David Perron 77 22 31 53 30 37 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 76 20 25 45 17 12 50%
Andrew Copp 77 9 33 42 43 26 49.1%
Lucas Raymond 69 17 24 41 25 31 29.4%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Sabres are conceding 275 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
  • The Sabres' 270 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 73 44 46 90 39 40 43.1%
Jeff Skinner 73 33 40 73 42 37 47.1%
Alex Tuch 68 35 37 72 33 52 43.1%
Rasmus Dahlin 72 14 53 67 58 42 -
Dylan Cozens 75 29 34 63 18 34 48.6%

