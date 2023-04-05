After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 1:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)

Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 99th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

In 93 of 139 games last season (66.9%) Adames got at least one hit, and in 30 of those contests (21.6%) he picked up two or more.

He went yard in 20.9% of his games in 2022 (29 of 139), including 5.0% of his trips to the dish.

Adames picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his games last year (58 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 23 of those contests (16.5%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

He scored a run in 43.9% of his 139 games last season, with more than one run in 13.7% of those games (19).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 70 .235 AVG .241 .302 OBP .301 .477 SLG .440 32 XBH 30 18 HR 13 48 RBI 50 88/27 K/BB 78/25 3 SB 5 Home Away 69 GP 70 48 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (64.3%) 13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (24.3%) 34 (49.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (38.6%) 17 (24.6%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.1%) 31 (44.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 27 (38.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)