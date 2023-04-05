Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 1:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)
- Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 99th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- In 93 of 139 games last season (66.9%) Adames got at least one hit, and in 30 of those contests (21.6%) he picked up two or more.
- He went yard in 20.9% of his games in 2022 (29 of 139), including 5.0% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his games last year (58 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 23 of those contests (16.5%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He scored a run in 43.9% of his 139 games last season, with more than one run in 13.7% of those games (19).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|.235
|AVG
|.241
|.302
|OBP
|.301
|.477
|SLG
|.440
|32
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|13
|48
|RBI
|50
|88/27
|K/BB
|78/25
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|48 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (64.3%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (24.3%)
|34 (49.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (38.6%)
|17 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (17.1%)
|31 (44.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|27 (38.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.0 per game (12th in baseball).
- Peterson (0-1) pitches for the Mets to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
