Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Michael Brosseau (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)
- Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 45.7% of his games last season (32 of 70), Brosseau had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.7%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run in 8.6% of his games last year (six of 70), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Brosseau drove in a run in 22.9% of his 70 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 5.7% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 15 of his 70 games last season.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.284
|AVG
|.230
|.368
|OBP
|.321
|.403
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|12
|20/6
|K/BB
|28/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|16 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (45.7%)
|3 (8.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (2.9%)
|6 (17.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (25.7%)
|2 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|8 (22.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (22.9%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
- Peterson (0-1) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
