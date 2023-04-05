Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 1:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)
- Yelich had an on-base percentage of .359 and slugged .381.
- He ranked 73rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last season.
- Yelich got a hit in 61.7% of his 154 games last season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of them.
- Including the 154 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 14 of them (9.1%), going deep in 2.1% of his trips to home plate.
- Yelich picked up an RBI in 43 games last season out of 154 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He scored in 73 of 154 games last year (47.4%), including scoring more than once in 14.9% of his games (23 times).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|73
|.250
|AVG
|.251
|.372
|OBP
|.344
|.408
|SLG
|.353
|27
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|21
|85/56
|K/BB
|77/37
|9
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|75
|48 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (62.7%)
|19 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (28.0%)
|40 (50.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (44.0%)
|9 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.7%)
|25 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (24.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead the league.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Peterson (0-1) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
