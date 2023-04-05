Two of the NBA's best players will be going head to head when Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 points per game, fifth in league) and the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) welcome in Zach LaVine (25.1, 13th) and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Bulls matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN, BSWI, and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 117.3 points per game to rank sixth in the league while giving up 113.2 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA) and have a +324 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls put up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 112.3 per outing (seventh in NBA). They have a +94 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

These teams score 230.8 points per game combined, 0.8 more than this game's point total.

These teams allow a combined 225.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee is 43-32-4 ATS this season.

Chicago has covered 39 times in 79 games with a spread this year.

Bucks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +310 +145 - Bulls +100000 +30000 +550

