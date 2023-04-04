After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)

  • Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 99th, his on-base percentage ranked 107th, and he was 39th in the league in slugging.
  • In 93 of 139 games last year (66.9%) Adames had at least one hit, and in 30 of those contests (21.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball in 20.9% of his games last year (29 of 139), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Adames picked up an RBI in 58 games last year out of 139 (41.7%), including multiple RBIs in 16.5% of those games (23 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
  • He crossed the plate in 61 of 139 games last year (43.9%), including scoring more than once in 13.7% of his games (19 times).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

69 GP 70
.235 AVG .241
.302 OBP .301
.477 SLG .440
32 XBH 30
18 HR 13
48 RBI 50
88/27 K/BB 78/25
3 SB 5
48 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (64.3%)
13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (24.3%)
34 (49.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (38.6%)
17 (24.6%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.1%)
31 (44.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 27 (38.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • The Mets will send Scherzer (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 38-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
