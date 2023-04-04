After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)

Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 99th, his on-base percentage ranked 107th, and he was 39th in the league in slugging.

In 93 of 139 games last year (66.9%) Adames had at least one hit, and in 30 of those contests (21.6%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a long ball in 20.9% of his games last year (29 of 139), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Adames picked up an RBI in 58 games last year out of 139 (41.7%), including multiple RBIs in 16.5% of those games (23 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

He crossed the plate in 61 of 139 games last year (43.9%), including scoring more than once in 13.7% of his games (19 times).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 70 .235 AVG .241 .302 OBP .301 .477 SLG .440 32 XBH 30 18 HR 13 48 RBI 50 88/27 K/BB 78/25 3 SB 5 Home Away 69 GP 70 48 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (64.3%) 13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (24.3%) 34 (49.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (38.6%) 17 (24.6%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.1%) 31 (44.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 27 (38.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)