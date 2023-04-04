After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Contreras picked up at least one hit 63 times last season in 100 games played (63.0%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (24.0%).

He hit a long ball in 17 games a year ago (out of 100 opportunities, 17.0%), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras drove in a run in 32 games last season out of 100 (32.0%), including multiple RBIs in 9.0% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He scored a run in 39 of 100 games last season, with multiple runs in 12 of those games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 50 .260 AVG .294 .347 OBP .363 .519 SLG .494 16 XBH 19 12 HR 8 23 RBI 22 46/21 K/BB 58/19 2 SB 0 Home Away 47 GP 53 28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%) 20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%) 11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%) 16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)