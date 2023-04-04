How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9) visit the Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6) -- who've lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX will air this Red Wings versus Canadiens matchup.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and BSDETX
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/26/2023
|Canadiens
|Red Wings
|4-3 (F/OT) DET
|11/8/2022
|Red Wings
|Canadiens
|3-2 (F/SO) MON
|10/14/2022
|Red Wings
|Canadiens
|3-0 DET
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have allowed 249 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
- The Red Wings' 223 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|75
|31
|45
|76
|42
|53
|54.6%
|David Perron
|76
|20
|30
|50
|30
|37
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|75
|20
|24
|44
|17
|12
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|76
|9
|33
|42
|42
|25
|48.8%
|Moritz Seider
|76
|5
|35
|40
|45
|23
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 282 goals allowed (3.7 per game) is 28th in the NHL.
- With 214 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Canadiens have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|77
|23
|38
|61
|48
|40
|47.4%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Mike Hoffman
|63
|13
|20
|33
|38
|18
|59.3%
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
