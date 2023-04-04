After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jesse Winker At The Plate (2022)

Winker hit .219 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 85 walks.

Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 120th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 40th and he was 121st in slugging.

Winker picked up a base hit in 74 of 136 games last year (54.4%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (16.9%).

He hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games last year (14 of 136), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Winker drove in a run in 25.0% of his 136 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 10.3% of those games (14). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He came around to score 46 times in 136 games (33.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.7%).

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 72 .203 AVG .232 .331 OBP .356 .294 SLG .382 10 XBH 19 4 HR 10 19 RBI 34 48/38 K/BB 55/47 0 SB 0 Home Away 62 GP 74 33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (55.4%) 7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (21.6%) 21 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.8%) 4 (6.5%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%) 10 (16.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (32.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)