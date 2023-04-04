Garrett Mitchell -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on April 4 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate (2022)

Mitchell hit .311 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Mitchell got a hit in 13 of 28 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.

Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.

Mitchell drove in a run in seven of 28 games last season (25.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

In eight of 28 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 16 GP 5 .364 AVG .176 .429 OBP .222 .568 SLG .176 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 9 RBI 0 20/5 K/BB 8/1 5 SB 3 Home Away 20 GP 8 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)