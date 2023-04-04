The Washington Wizards (34-44), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Capital One Arena, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (56-22). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI

NBCS-DC and BSWI Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by four points per game (scoring 117 points per game to rank seventh in the league while giving up 113 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA) and have a +312 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards score 113 points per game (23rd in NBA) and give up 113.9 (16th in league) for a -70 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 230 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 226.9 points per game combined, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee is 43-31-4 ATS this season.

Washington has covered 36 times in 78 games with a spread this year.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jrue Holiday 18.5 -105 19.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jrue Holiday or another Bucks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Bucks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +310 +145 - Wizards +100000 +90000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bucks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.