The Washington Wizards (34-44) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) at Capital One Arena on April 4, 2023.

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Milwaukee is 33-4 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Wizards are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The Bucks put up 117 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 113.9 the Wizards allow.

When Milwaukee scores more than 113.9 points, it is 41-5.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Bucks are posting 4.6 more points per game (119.3) than they are when playing on the road (114.7).

Defensively Milwaukee has been better at home this year, surrendering 112.4 points per game, compared to 113.6 on the road.

In home games, the Bucks are making 0.1 more threes per game (14.7) than on the road (14.6). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to on the road (35.7%).

Bucks Injuries