Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (3-1) versus the New York Mets (3-2) at American Family Field should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 9--1 in favor of the Brewers, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on April 4.

The Mets will look to Max Scherzer versus the Brewers and Wade Miley.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 9, Mets -1.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

  • The Brewers came away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.
  • Last year, Milwaukee won five of 15 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Last season Milwaukee was the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (725 total).
  • The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
March 30 @ Cubs L 4-0 Corbin Burnes vs Marcus Stroman
April 1 @ Cubs W 3-1 Brandon Woodruff vs Justin Steele
April 2 @ Cubs W 9-5 Eric Lauer vs Jameson Taillon
April 3 Mets W 10-0 Freddy Peralta vs Carlos Carrasco
April 4 Mets - Wade Miley vs Max Scherzer
April 5 Mets - Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
April 7 Cardinals - Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
April 8 Cardinals - Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
April 9 Cardinals - Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
April 10 @ Diamondbacks - Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen

