Brewers vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (3-1) versus the New York Mets (3-2) at American Family Field should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 9--1 in favor of the Brewers, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on April 4.
The Mets will look to Max Scherzer versus the Brewers and Wade Miley.
Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 9, Mets -1.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers came away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.
- Last year, Milwaukee won five of 15 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Last season Milwaukee was the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (725 total).
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Cubs
|L 4-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Marcus Stroman
|April 1
|@ Cubs
|W 3-1
|Brandon Woodruff vs Justin Steele
|April 2
|@ Cubs
|W 9-5
|Eric Lauer vs Jameson Taillon
|April 3
|Mets
|W 10-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 4
|Mets
|-
|Wade Miley vs Max Scherzer
|April 5
|Mets
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
|April 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
|April 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
|April 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.