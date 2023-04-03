The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 2-for-3 with three RBI last time in action, take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a walk) against the Cubs.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jesse Winker At The Plate (2022)

Winker hit .219 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 85 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 121st in the league in slugging.

Winker got a base hit in 74 out of 136 games last season (54.4%), with at least two hits in 23 of those contests (16.9%).

He homered in 10.3% of his games last year (14 of 136), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Winker picked up an RBI in 34 games last year out 136 (25.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 33.8% of his games last year (46 of 136), with more than one run on five occasions (3.7%).

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 72 .203 AVG .232 .331 OBP .356 .294 SLG .382 10 XBH 19 4 HR 10 19 RBI 34 48/38 K/BB 55/47 0 SB 0 Home Away 62 GP 74 33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (55.4%) 7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (21.6%) 21 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.8%) 4 (6.5%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%) 10 (16.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (32.4%)

