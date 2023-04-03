After going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in his most recent game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate (2022)

  • Mitchell hit .311 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Mitchell picked up at least one hit 13 times last season in 28 games played (46.4%), including multiple hits on six occasions (21.4%).
  • Registering a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.
  • In seven of 28 games last season (25.0%), Mitchell drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • In eight of 28 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
16 GP 5
.364 AVG .176
.429 OBP .222
.568 SLG .176
5 XBH 0
2 HR 0
9 RBI 0
20/5 K/BB 8/1
5 SB 3
Home Away
20 GP 8
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Carrasco starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • The 36-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals.
  • Over his 29 appearances last season he compiled a 15-7 record, had a 3.97 ERA, and a 1.329 WHIP.
