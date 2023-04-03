Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in his most recent game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate (2022)
- Mitchell hit .311 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Mitchell picked up at least one hit 13 times last season in 28 games played (46.4%), including multiple hits on six occasions (21.4%).
- Registering a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.
- In seven of 28 games last season (25.0%), Mitchell drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In eight of 28 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|5
|.364
|AVG
|.176
|.429
|OBP
|.222
|.568
|SLG
|.176
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|20/5
|K/BB
|8/1
|5
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|8
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Carrasco starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- The 36-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals.
- Over his 29 appearances last season he compiled a 15-7 record, had a 3.97 ERA, and a 1.329 WHIP.
