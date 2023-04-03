Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Cubs.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)
- Yelich had an OBP of .359 and slugged .381.
- He ranked 73rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball last season.
- In 95 of 154 games last season (61.7%) Yelich got at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (26.0%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in 14 games a year ago (out of 154 opportunities, 9.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Yelich picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out of 154 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He scored a run in 47.4% of his 154 games last season, with more than one run in 14.9% of those games (23).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|73
|.250
|AVG
|.251
|.372
|OBP
|.344
|.408
|SLG
|.353
|27
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|21
|85/56
|K/BB
|77/37
|9
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|75
|48 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (62.7%)
|19 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (28.0%)
|40 (50.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (44.0%)
|9 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.7%)
|25 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (24.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Carrasco takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 36-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he finished with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.329 WHIP over his 29 games, putting together a 15-7 record.
