The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)

Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Anderson got a hit in 58 of 98 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In seven of 98 games last year, he went yard (7.1%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 22.4% of his 98 games a year ago, Anderson drove in a run (22 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (5.1%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He came around to score 35 times in 98 games (35.7%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 44 .243 AVG .195 .341 OBP .280 .397 SLG .282 16 XBH 9 6 HR 2 17 RBI 11 50/22 K/BB 51/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 54 GP 44 34 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 11 (20.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.1%) 22 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (29.5%) 5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%) 13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

