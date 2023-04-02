Patrick Rodgers is the current leader (+200) at the 2023 Valero Texas Open after three rounds of play.

Valero Texas Open Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 10:40 AM ET
  • Venue: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,438 yards
  • TV: NBC, NBC, Golf Channel, Golf Channel
Valero Texas Open Best Odds to Win

Corey Conners

  • Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-11)
  • Odds to Win: +160

Conners Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 64 -8 8 0 1st
Round 2 72 E 4 2 48th
Round 3 69 -3 7 2 6th

Patrick Rodgers

  • Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-12)
  • Odds to Win: +200

Rodgers Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -6 7 1 2nd
Round 2 67 -5 7 2 4th
Round 3 71 -1 3 2 25th

Matt Kuchar

  • Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-9)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Kuchar Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -4 6 2 6th
Round 2 70 -2 3 1 20th
Round 3 69 -3 6 1 6th

Chris Kirk

  • Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-8)
  • Odds to Win: +1600

Kirk Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 5 0 3rd
Round 2 72 E 1 1 48th
Round 3 69 -3 1 2 6th

Thomas Detry

  • Tee Time: 12:41 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 70th (+5)
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Detry Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 71 -1 3 2 41st
Round 2 67 -5 6 1 4th
Round 3 83 +11 1 6 71st

Valero Texas Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Sam Ryder 6th (-7) +4000
Luke List 49th (-1) +4000
Byeong-Hun An 6th (-7) +5000
Hideki Matsuyama 12th (-6) +5000
Padraig Harrington 6th (-7) +5000
Lee Hodges 6th (-7) +6600
Peter Malnati 55th (+1) +6600
Beau Hossler 43rd (-2) +6600
Augusto Nunez 6th (-7) +8000
Nick Taylor 12th (-6) +8000

