Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rowdy Tellez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Cubs.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)
- Tellez totaled 116 hits with a .219 batting average.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 120th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Tellez reached base via a hit in 81 of 153 games last season (52.9%), including multiple hits in 20.3% of those games (31 of them).
- Including the 153 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 30 of them (19.6%), leaving the yard in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez drove in a run in 51 games last season out of 153 (33.3%), including multiple RBIs in 13.1% of those games (20 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
- He scored in 35.9% of his 153 games last season, with two or more runs in 7.2% of those games (11).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.208
|.338
|OBP
|.294
|.537
|SLG
|.391
|34
|XBH
|24
|22
|HR
|13
|52
|RBI
|37
|62/41
|K/BB
|59/30
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|42 (55.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (50.6%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (35.1%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.6%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (32.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Taillon takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
- His 3.91 ERA ranked 34th, 1.128 WHIP ranked 21st, and 7.7 K/9 ranked 30th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
