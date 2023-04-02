How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A clash featuring one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the worst is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (45-20-10) host the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (33-33-9).
Watch along on ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET as the Maple Leafs and the Red Wings hit the ice.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNO, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/12/2023
|Red Wings
|Maple Leafs
|4-1 DET
|1/7/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Red Wings
|4-1 TOR
|11/28/2022
|Red Wings
|Maple Leafs
|4-2 TOR
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 247 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.
- The Red Wings have 218 goals this season (2.9 per game), 25th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|74
|28
|45
|73
|42
|53
|54.9%
|David Perron
|75
|20
|30
|50
|30
|36
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|74
|20
|23
|43
|17
|12
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|75
|9
|33
|42
|41
|25
|48.8%
|Moritz Seider
|75
|5
|34
|39
|44
|22
|-
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 204 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
- The Maple Leafs' 255 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|75
|28
|67
|95
|89
|98
|0%
|William Nylander
|75
|37
|45
|82
|33
|63
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|68
|37
|41
|78
|51
|61
|52.6%
|John Tavares
|74
|32
|43
|75
|54
|42
|58.2%
|Michael Bunting
|75
|22
|25
|47
|37
|44
|33.3%
