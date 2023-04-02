Jrue Holiday and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Holiday had six points, six rebounds and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 140-99 loss versus the Celtics.

With prop bets in place for Holiday, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 19.2 16.2 Rebounds 3.5 5.0 5.0 Assists 6.5 7.3 7.5 PRA 27.5 31.5 28.7 PR 20.5 24.2 21.2 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.8



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 14.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

The Bucks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.5 points per contest, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have allowed 23.9 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fourth in the NBA, giving up 11.5 makes per game.

Jrue Holiday vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 36 26 4 13 5 0 0 11/18/2022 23 10 3 4 0 0 1 10/20/2022 36 6 4 8 0 0 2

