On Sunday, Jesse Winker (on the back of going 1-for-1 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jesse Winker At The Plate (2022)

  • Winker hit .219 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 85 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 121st in the league in slugging.
  • Winker got a hit in 74 of 136 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.
  • He homered in 14 of 136 games in 2022 (10.3%), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34 of 136 games last season (25.0%), Winker drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • In 46 of 136 games last season (33.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 72
.203 AVG .232
.331 OBP .356
.294 SLG .382
10 XBH 19
4 HR 10
19 RBI 34
48/38 K/BB 55/47
0 SB 0
Home Away
62 GP 74
33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (55.4%)
7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (21.6%)
21 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.8%)
4 (6.5%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%)
10 (16.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (32.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Taillon starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 31-year-old right-hander, started and went 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
  • He ranked 34th in ERA (3.91), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 30th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
