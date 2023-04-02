Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)
- Yelich had a .359 on-base percentage while slugging .381.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 73rd, his on-base percentage ranked 29th, and he was 111th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich got a hit in 61.7% of his 154 games last year, with at least two hits in 26.0% of those contests.
- He homered in 9.1% of his games in 2022 (14 of 154), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich drove in a run in 43 of 154 games last season (27.9%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those contests (6.5%).
- In 47.4% of his games last year (73 of 154), he scored at least one run, and in 23 (14.9%) he scored more than once.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|73
|.250
|AVG
|.251
|.372
|OBP
|.344
|.408
|SLG
|.353
|27
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|21
|85/56
|K/BB
|77/37
|9
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|75
|48 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (62.7%)
|19 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (28.0%)
|40 (50.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (44.0%)
|9 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.7%)
|25 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (24.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Taillon starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
- He ranked 34th in ERA (3.91), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 30th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
