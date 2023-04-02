A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth, 31.1 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (55-22) host Joel Embiid (first, 33) and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) on April 2, 2023 on BSWI and NBCS-PH.

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.1% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.

Milwaukee has a 33-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The Bucks average 117 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow.

Milwaukee is 43-7 when scoring more than 110.5 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Bucks are scoring 4.7 more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (114.7).

Milwaukee is ceding 112.6 points per game this season in home games, which is one fewer points than it is allowing on the road (113.6).

In home games, the Bucks are averaging 0.2 more treys per game (14.8) than on the road (14.6). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to in away games (35.7%).

Bucks Injuries