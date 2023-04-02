How to Watch the Bucks vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth, 31.1 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (55-22) host Joel Embiid (first, 33) and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) on April 2, 2023 on BSWI and NBCS-PH.
Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.1% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.
- Milwaukee has a 33-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.
- The Bucks average 117 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow.
- Milwaukee is 43-7 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Bucks are scoring 4.7 more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (114.7).
- Milwaukee is ceding 112.6 points per game this season in home games, which is one fewer points than it is allowing on the road (113.6).
- In home games, the Bucks are averaging 0.2 more treys per game (14.8) than on the road (14.6). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to in away games (35.7%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jevon Carter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Meyers Leonard
|Out
|Calf
