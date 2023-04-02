The Milwaukee Bucks (55-22) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bucks fell in their last game 140-99 against the Celtics on Thursday. Giannis Antetokounmpo's team-leading 24 points paced the Bucks in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jevon Carter PG Questionable Knee 8.1 2.5 2.3 Meyers Leonard C Out Calf 4.0 2.2 0.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Tobias Harris: Questionable (Illness)

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and NBCS-PH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks average 6.5 more points per game (117.0) than the 76ers give up (110.5).

Milwaukee is 43-7 when scoring more than 110.5 points.

The Bucks have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 124.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.4 points more than the 117.0 they've scored this season.

Milwaukee connects on 14.7 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.5% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 12.0 per game its opponents make at a 35.2% rate.

The Bucks rank ninth in the league by averaging 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fourth in the NBA, allowing 109.0 points per 100 possessions.

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5.5 236

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.