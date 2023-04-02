The Milwaukee Bucks, with Brook Lopez, face the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Lopez, in his most recent game (March 30 loss against the Celtics) posted eight points.

In this piece we'll dive into Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.6 18.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 7.5 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA 22.5 23.6 27.2 PR 21.5 22.3 25.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.0



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.4 per contest.

He's put up 4.7 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 110.5 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers are third in the NBA, allowing 41.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, allowing 23.9 per game.

Allowing 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 33 26 6 4 3 1 0 11/18/2022 34 15 4 2 2 4 1 10/20/2022 31 17 4 1 4 2 0

