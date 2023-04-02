After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)

Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Anderson got a hit in 59.2% of his 98 games last season, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those games.

He hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2022 (seven of 98), including 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson drove in a run in 22.4% of his 98 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.1% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 35.7% of his 98 games last season, he touched home plate (35 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 44 .243 AVG .195 .341 OBP .280 .397 SLG .282 16 XBH 9 6 HR 2 17 RBI 11 50/22 K/BB 51/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 54 GP 44 34 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 11 (20.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.1%) 22 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (29.5%) 5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%) 13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)