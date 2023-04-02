The 2023 campaign continues for Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs (1-1) as they host Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (1-1) in an early-season matchup at Wrigley Field on Sunday, April 2. Gametime is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Cubs won 23 out of the 51 games, or 45.1%, in which they were favored.

The Cubs had a record of 21-18, a 53.8% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs hit 73 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

Chicago had a .394 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Brewers won in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Brewers won nine of 25 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Milwaukee averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing away from home last season (109 total in road contests).

The Brewers slugged .405 with three extra-base hits per game on the road.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

