How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will meet Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers hit 219 homers last season, which ranked third in the league.
- Fueled by 486 extra-base hits, the Brewers ranked 10th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage last season.
- Milwaukee ranked 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
- Milwaukee scored 725 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.
- The Brewers had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).
- Milwaukee had a 9.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.85 last year, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- Milwaukee had a combined WHIP of just 1.218 as a pitching staff, which was the 10th-best in baseball last season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send out Eric Lauer for his first start of the season.
- The last time the lefty took the mound was on Tuesday, Oct. 4 last season, when he pitched six scoreless innings in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Marcus Stroman
|4/1/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Justin Steele
|4/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jameson Taillon
|4/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Max Scherzer
|4/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|David Peterson
|4/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jack Flaherty
|4/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Jordan Montgomery
