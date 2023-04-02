Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (1-1) against the Milwaukee Brewers (1-1) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 3-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:20 PM on April 2.

The Cubs will call on Jameson Taillon against the Brewers and Eric Lauer.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 3, Brewers 1.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers came away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Milwaukee came away with a win nine times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Milwaukee scored the 10th-most runs in baseball (725 total, 4.5 per game).

The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule