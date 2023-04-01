Victor Caratini is back in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers and will face Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)

Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Caratini got a hit 43 times last year in 96 games (44.8%), including nine multi-hit games (9.4%).

He hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2022 (nine of 96), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games last season (21 of 96), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those games (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

In 24 of 96 games last season (25.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 43 .142 AVG .266 .238 OBP .377 .223 SLG .484 8 XBH 13 2 HR 7 14 RBI 20 33/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 46 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (54.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.2%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (28.3%) 2 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%) 8 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)