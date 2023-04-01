Owen Miller plays his first game of the season when the Milwaukee Brewers battle the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Owen Miller At The Plate (2022)

Miller hit .243 with 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

In 58.5% of his games last year (79 of 135), Miller had a base hit, and in 21 of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In five of 135 games last year, he hit a long ball (3.7%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Miller picked up an RBI in 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%), including 13 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 44 of 135 games last year (32.6%) he scored a run, and in nine of those games (6.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 61 GP 62 .221 AVG .262 .296 OBP .308 .344 SLG .358 15 XBH 18 4 HR 2 27 RBI 24 43/18 K/BB 50/15 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 70 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (61.4%) 7 (10.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (35.7%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.4%)

