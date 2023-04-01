Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller plays his first game of the season when the Milwaukee Brewers battle the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Owen Miller At The Plate (2022)
- Miller hit .243 with 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.
- In 58.5% of his games last year (79 of 135), Miller had a base hit, and in 21 of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In five of 135 games last year, he hit a long ball (3.7%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Miller picked up an RBI in 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%), including 13 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 44 of 135 games last year (32.6%) he scored a run, and in nine of those games (6.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.221
|AVG
|.262
|.296
|OBP
|.308
|.344
|SLG
|.358
|15
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|43/18
|K/BB
|50/15
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|70
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (61.4%)
|7 (10.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.0%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (35.7%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Steele will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 27-year-old lefty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Last season he finished with a 4-7 record, a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP over his 24 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.