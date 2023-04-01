Owen Miller plays his first game of the season when the Milwaukee Brewers battle the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Owen Miller At The Plate (2022)

  • Miller hit .243 with 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • In 58.5% of his games last year (79 of 135), Miller had a base hit, and in 21 of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In five of 135 games last year, he hit a long ball (3.7%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Miller picked up an RBI in 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%), including 13 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 44 of 135 games last year (32.6%) he scored a run, and in nine of those games (6.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
61 GP 62
.221 AVG .262
.296 OBP .308
.344 SLG .358
15 XBH 18
4 HR 2
27 RBI 24
43/18 K/BB 50/15
0 SB 2
65 GP 70
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (61.4%)
7 (10.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (35.7%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Steele will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 27-year-old lefty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Last season he finished with a 4-7 record, a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP over his 24 games.
