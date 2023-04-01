Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Brosseau is back in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers and will face Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)
- Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Brosseau had a hit 32 times last season in 70 games (45.7%), including four multi-hit games (5.7%).
- Including the 70 games he played in last season, he went deep in six of them (8.6%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.
- In 16 of 70 games last year (22.9%), Brosseau drove in a run, and four of those games (5.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored 15 times last season in 70 games (21.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.284
|AVG
|.230
|.368
|OBP
|.321
|.403
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|12
|20/6
|K/BB
|28/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|16 (45.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (45.7%)
|3 (8.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (2.9%)
|6 (17.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (25.7%)
|2 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|8 (22.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (22.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Steele starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 27-year-old lefty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP, compiling a 4-7 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.