After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Anderson got a hit in 59.2% of his 98 games last year, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those contests.
  • In seven of 98 games last year, he homered (7.1%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Anderson picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his 98 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.1% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He touched home plate in 35.7% of his games last year (35 of 98), with more than one run on seven occasions (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 44
.243 AVG .195
.341 OBP .280
.397 SLG .282
16 XBH 9
6 HR 2
17 RBI 11
50/22 K/BB 51/17
1 SB 0
Home Away
54 GP 44
34 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
11 (20.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.1%)
22 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (29.5%)
5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%)
13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Steele will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 4-7 record, a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP over his 24 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.