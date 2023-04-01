Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Anderson got a hit in 59.2% of his 98 games last year, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those contests.
- In seven of 98 games last year, he homered (7.1%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Anderson picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his 98 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.1% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He touched home plate in 35.7% of his games last year (35 of 98), with more than one run on seven occasions (7.1%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.243
|AVG
|.195
|.341
|OBP
|.280
|.397
|SLG
|.282
|16
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|11
|50/22
|K/BB
|51/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|44
|34 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|11 (20.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (9.1%)
|22 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (29.5%)
|5 (9.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.5%)
|13 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (20.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Steele will start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
- Last season he finished with a 4-7 record, a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP over his 24 games.
