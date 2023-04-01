Dansby Swanson will lead the way for the Chicago Cubs (1-0) on Saturday, April 1, when they clash with the Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) in an early-season contest at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET.

The Brewers are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (+105). A 6.5-run total is listed for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers won 70, or 56%, of the 125 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Brewers won 63 of their 108 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Brewers averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing on the road last season (109 total in road outings).

Milwaukee slugged .405 with three extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Cubs won in 50, or 45.5%, of the 110 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Cubs won 40 of 92 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (73 total at home).

The Cubs had a .394 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brian Anderson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+280) Willy Adames 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

