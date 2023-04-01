Andrew Putnam will take to the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,438-yard course with $8,900,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Putnam at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Andrew Putnam Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Putnam has scored below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Putnam has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Putnam has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Putnam finished 34th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 27 -7 276 0 20 3 3 $3M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Putnam has one top-10 finish in his past five appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 39th.

Putnam has made the cut four times in his previous five entries in this event.

The most recent time Putnam played this event was in 2022, and he finished 41st.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Putnam has played i the last year (7,276 yards) is 162 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Putnam's Last Time Out

Putnam finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship was below average, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Putnam shot better than 76% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Putnam recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Putnam recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.7).

Putnam had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that last outing, Putnam's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.1).

Putnam ended THE PLAYERS Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Putnam had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

