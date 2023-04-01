Alex Smalley will hit the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2, aiming to conquer the par-72, 7,438-yard course with $8,900,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Smalley at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Alex Smalley Insights

Smalley has finished below par five times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Smalley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Smalley's average finish has been 52nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 27 -6 278 0 18 2 4 $2M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Smalley finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will play at 7,438 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,294.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Smalley has played i the last year (7,265 yards) is 173 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley shot below average over the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 24th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 69th percentile on par 4s at the Valspar Championship, averaging 4.06 strokes on those 36 holes.

Smalley shot better than 83% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Smalley did not card a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Smalley had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.4).

Smalley's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average (3.3).

In that most recent tournament, Smalley carded a bogey or worse on four of 36 par-4s (the field averaged six).

Smalley finished the Valspar Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Smalley finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Smalley Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

