The Winnipeg Jets (41-31-3) host the Detroit Red Wings (33-32-9) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, March 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX. The Jets lost to the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-240) Red Wings (+200) 6

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 54 times, and won 23, or 42.6%, of those games.

Detroit is 4-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Detroit has played 44 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Red Wings vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 220 (23rd) Goals 216 (24th) 211 (10th) Goals Allowed 241 (18th) 48 (17th) Power Play Goals 53 (12th) 37 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (16th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Detroit has hit the over four times.

The Red Wings total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9.

The Red Wings' 216 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have allowed 241 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th.

They have a -25 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.

