The Winnipeg Jets (41-31-3), coming off a 3-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks, host the Detroit Red Wings (33-32-9) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, March 31 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX. The Red Wings knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in their most recent game.

The Red Wings are 4-6-0 in the past 10 games, scoring 26 total goals (eight power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 26.7%). They have conceded 32 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Friday's game.

Red Wings vs. Jets Predictions for Friday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Jets 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-255)

Jets (-255) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-1.3)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a record of 33-32-9 this season and are 7-9-16 in overtime games.

In the 23 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 24 points.

This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-9-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Red Wings have earned 66 points in their 43 games with at least three goals scored.

Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in 28 games this season and has registered 33 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 40 times this season, and earned 43 points in those games.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 23rd 2.93 Goals Scored 2.92 24th 10th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.26 20th 20th 30.5 Shots 28.6 27th 10th 30.5 Shots Allowed 30.4 9th 22nd 19.4% Power Play % 20.9% 18th 5th 82.9% Penalty Kill % 78.9% 17th

Red Wings vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSDETX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

