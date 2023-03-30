How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A clash featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9) visit the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9).
ESPN+ and Hulu is the place to tune in to see the Hurricanes and the Red Wings hit the ice.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/13/2022
|Red Wings
|Hurricanes
|1-0 CAR
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (239 in total), 19th in the league.
- With 213 goals (2.9 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|72
|27
|44
|71
|40
|52
|55.1%
|David Perron
|73
|19
|28
|47
|29
|36
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|72
|19
|23
|42
|16
|11
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|73
|9
|32
|41
|39
|22
|49%
|Lucas Raymond
|65
|16
|23
|39
|24
|30
|29.4%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 189 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 237 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|73
|27
|41
|68
|58
|41
|45.4%
|Sebastian Aho
|66
|33
|30
|63
|56
|55
|51.5%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Brent Burns
|73
|13
|40
|53
|47
|48
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|66
|12
|26
|38
|50
|28
|-
