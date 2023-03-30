A clash featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, when the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9) visit the 13th-place Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9).

ESPN+ and Hulu is the place to tune in to see the Hurricanes and the Red Wings hit the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/13/2022 Red Wings Hurricanes 1-0 CAR

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (239 in total), 19th in the league.

With 213 goals (2.9 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 72 27 44 71 40 52 55.1% David Perron 73 19 28 47 29 36 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 72 19 23 42 16 11 50% Andrew Copp 73 9 32 41 39 22 49% Lucas Raymond 65 16 23 39 24 30 29.4%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 189 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 237 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that span.

