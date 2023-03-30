The Milwaukee Bucks, with Khris Middleton, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Middleton, in his most recent game, had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 126-117 win over the Pistons.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Middleton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 15.5 19.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.0 6.6 PRA 28.5 24.9 30.7 PR 23.5 19.9 24.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.8



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Khris Middleton has made 5.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 5.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 4.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Middleton's Bucks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 112 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 23.2 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Khris Middleton vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 25 16 11 4 1 0 0

