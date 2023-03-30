The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, face off versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo totaled 38 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 149-136 win versus the Pacers.

Now let's examine Antetokounmpo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.2 31.0 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 11.2 Assists 5.5 5.7 7.3 PRA 49.5 48.7 49.5 PR 43.5 43 42.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made 11.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 20.7% of his team's total makes.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Celtics give up 112 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

The Celtics allow 23.2 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 46 36 13 9 1 2 0 12/25/2022 35 27 9 3 1 0 0

